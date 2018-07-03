Protest demonstration against BVH doctors

BAHAWALPUR: Relatives of a 9-year-old boy of Super Chowk Lodhran, who died in hospital staged a protest demonstration against the doctors of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Emergency Ward. The protesters alleged Muhammad Makki was taken to the hospital in a stable condition with fever and throat infection late Sunday night. They said wrong injections and ‘criminal’ negligence of doctors left him dead. When contacted, Director Emergency Ward Dr Aamer Mehmood Bukhari said the issue had been brought in the notice of BVH MS Dr Azizur Rehman who had ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said the drug which was injected to the boy was being administered to hundreds of other patients.

SEMINAR HELD: A seminar on the role of academia in promoting Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) Mechanism in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) through self-assessment was organised by quality enhancement cell on the directions of Islamia University of Bahawalpur VC Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq. Resource person Prof Dr Abdul Razaq Mahar and Director QEC, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur highlighted institutional performance self- evaluation standards in details. Heads of departments and QEC representatives of teaching departments attended the seminar.