Accessible buildings

There are a large number of people who have some form of physical disability. In our country, there is a lack of wheelchair-accessible buildings. This also holds true for polling stations. Buildings with no accessibility for wheelchairs make it difficult for people with disabilities to get in and out of these buildings. In some cases, people’s access is only limited to the ground floor of the building.

The number of people with disabilities in Pakistan is in hundreds of thousands. Although the commission has taken the positive initiative of allowing people with disabilities to apply for postal ballots, it is unfortunate that enough hasn’t been done to make polling stations accessible to people with physical impairment. The authorities concerned should pay attention to these problems and take steps to install ramps at all polling stations so that people who are wheelchair-bound or have any other physical impairment can have an easy access to polling stations.

Samar Aman

Chasar