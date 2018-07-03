Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Singer attempts suicide

SUKKUR: A famous singer of Sindh, Marvi Sindhu, on Monday attempted suicide at her house in Moro. Marvi was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she was fighting for her life. Reportedly, Marvi had consumed a poisonous substance following a severe bout of ongoing stress over personal issues. She had also tried to commit suicide twice before, family sources said. Doctors have described her condition as serious. The police are conducting investigations.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar