Singer attempts suicide

SUKKUR: A famous singer of Sindh, Marvi Sindhu, on Monday attempted suicide at her house in Moro. Marvi was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she was fighting for her life. Reportedly, Marvi had consumed a poisonous substance following a severe bout of ongoing stress over personal issues. She had also tried to commit suicide twice before, family sources said. Doctors have described her condition as serious. The police are conducting investigations.