Tue July 03, 2018
National

July 3, 2018

Two electrocuted

LAKKI MARWAT: A man and his wife died of an electric shock in Gandi Khankhel locality of Naurang town on Monday. A villager told journalists that wife of Hazrat Ali suffered an electric shock when she tried to energise electric stabilizer. "The deceased woman's husband Hazrat Ali rushed to rescue her but he also suffered electric shock and both died instantly," he maintained.

Seven arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders including a woman in different actions on Monday.

