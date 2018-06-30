Substandard items

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed an illegal factory for producing fake chocolate and jellies in the Mozang area and seized thousands of kilogrammes of both raw and finished product. Inside this factory, fake chocolate and jellies were being prepared with expired and harmful ingredients.

It is a positive sign that the PFA is actively raiding the factories and shops that are manufacturing and selling substandard food items.

Shameem KB

Turbat