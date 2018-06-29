PBA elects office-bearers

LAHORE: Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) elected its new office-bearers at the general council meeting here Thursday.Wajid Ali Chaudhry was elected Chairman, Tayyab Sohail Secretary General and Khawaja Akhtar Abbas Treasurer. The other office bearers elected unanimously were: Zahid Maqbool (SVP), Seth Shahzad Ashraf,

Sheikh Muhammad Jamil, Sheikh Fawad Akram, Mian Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Akram, Raja Azhar Mehmood, Malik Hamid Raza (VPs), Muhammad Rafiq Babar (Joint Secretary), Ejaz Rasul, Zarina Waqar (Associate Secretaries).

The Executive Committee: Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad, Shahid Mehmood Raza, Dr Mirza Jahangir Baig, Sultan Mehmood Gujjar, Mohson Idrees Butt, Ata-ur-Rehman, Hassan Ali, Azhar Javed, Izhaar Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Ranju, Sajid Hussain, Mrs. Saira Muneeb, Mrs Sadia Tahir and Ms Shabana Tabassum. Newly-elected President said after the elections that PBA will focus on our junior players the most and as such National Junior Badminton Championships will be held in the month of August in Lahore. He added that Punjab Junior Championship will be held at Rahim Yar Khan in 1st week of October and Punjab Open Badminton Championship at Faisalabad in last week of October.