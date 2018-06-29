Give it a try

A couple of days ago, a prominent Pakistani land developer said that through his modern housing schemes, he want to see Pakistan become a developed country. However, the housing sector is not the key to the country’s progress. If Pakistan wants to become part of the developed world, it must follow the model which was adopted by Singapore when it transitioned from being a mosquito-infected backyard of Asia to one of the world’s developed countries. It now has an economy that is larger than Pakistan’s.

It can proudly claim to have best universities, which are at par with the US’ Ivy League universities. It has the best public transport system and a totally documented economy. While Singapore may not be known for its skyscrapers, it is a country which imposes highest taxes on those citizens that own second houses and cars. Our country should take inspiration from Singapore.

Ali Malik Tariq

Karachi