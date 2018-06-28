A thousand steps before the polls

The elections are just around the corner and the caretaker setup is in place to ensure a peaceful and transparent electoral process across the country. Election campaigns are in full swing and there seems to be a tough contest among candidates belonging to various political parties. Pakistan is already in a difficult situation both internally and at the external front, and it cannot bear the brunt of any further crisis. Holding free, fair and transparent polls is the only panacea to all these challenges.

In this regard, it is important that the Election Commission performs its responsibilities with integrity and conscientiousness. All political parties and organisations should be provided equal opportunities to campaign for the upcoming elections. In this way, the democratic process can be strengthened and the country can flourish both economically and politically.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai