Molested child seeks justice

CHARSADDA: A grade-7 student has asked Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir to take action against the police for supporting the accused who sexually molested him last week.

Speaking at a press conference, Atif alleged that Wasif and Saleem took him to their hujra (male guest house) where they sexually molested him at gunpoint on June 19. “Wasif and Saleem gave Rs110 to me and threatened me to be silent over the inhuman act,” Atif lamented.

The victim boy added that when he reached home, he narrated the entire story to his father.”My father took me to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical examination,” he said and alleged that the police were hand in glove with the influential perpetrators. “The police have failed to arrest the culprits. And the accused are threatening me of dire consequences,” he said.

He appealed to CJ Mian Saqib Nisar and IGP Muhammad Tahir to bring the culprits to justice or else he would commit self-immolation.