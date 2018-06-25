Entrance test

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Sunday held the first entrance test for admission to the UAF undergraduate programmes academic year 2018-19.

Registrar Muhammad Hussain, Admission Committee Convener Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Controller Examinations Dr Abdul Wahid, Graduate Studies Director Dr Haq Nawaz, Admissions Director Tariq Gill and UAF Public Relations and Publications Principal Officer Dr Jalal Arif inspected the arrangements and directed the officer concerned to ensure the foolproof measures. Registrar Muhammad Hussain said that the centres were established in 13 cities, including Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Layyah, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Vehari, Burewala and Depalpur (Okara). Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi said that 11,500 applicants appeared in the first entrance tests held in 13 cities.

In the main campus in Faisalabad, he continued, 68,000 students appeared in the test whereas remaining students appeared in the rest of the centres. He said that all procedure was carried out in a transparent manner based on modern and state-of-the-art computerised mechanism. Dr Jalal Arif said that the university offers more than 170 undergraduate and postgraduates programmes and had produced more than 80,000 gradates so far.