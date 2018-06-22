Fri June 22, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 22, 2018

Baby flight

Denmark’s World Cup squad clubbed together to hire a private jet so team-mate Jonas Knudsen could make a flying visit back home to see his newborn baby. The Ipswich defender left Russia on Sunday the day after the Danes’ 1-0 opening win over Peru and returned 24 hours later."We are human beings before footballers, I’m a father myself," explained goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. "We wanted to make a gesture, we did everything so that he could return home."

