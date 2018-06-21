Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

June 21, 2018

Neymar back in training

Ag AFP

SOCHI, Russia: Neymar was back in training for Brazil on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup clash with Costa Rica, 24 hours after limping out of a session with an ankle problem.

“Brazil team training under way and Neymar participating normally,” tweeted the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The session was closed to the media, but the CBF also posted a short video on their Twitter account showing Neymar in action at the team’s Sochi base.On Tuesday, the world’s most expensive player hobbled out of a session in full view of the cameras, complaining of a problem with his right ankle.

The Brazil camp said he was feeling the effects of a knock suffered in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening Group E outing.They insisted the problem was not related to the fractured right foot that required surgery and saw Neymar miss the last three months of the club season for Paris Saint-Germain.Brazil were due to fly to Saint Petersburg on Wednesday evening ahead of Friday’s game against Costa Rica there.

