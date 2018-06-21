Na’atia ‘Mushaira’ enthrals audience

A large number of poets from all over the city participated in a ‘Na’atia Mushaira’ organised by ‘Harf-o-Awaz’ — a literary and cultural organisation at the residence of Tasneem Tassadaq, the niece of famous songwriter of films, Hazeen Qadri. ‘Mushaira’ started with recitation from the Holy Quran.

The ceremony was presided over by an outstanding poet Nusrat Zaidi while Col. Syed Maqbool Hussain, a noted poet, shared dais with him. Dr. Nisar Turabi moderated the event.

The distinguished poet Nusrat Zaidi was the star attraction. He particularly enthralled the audience with his superior craft: Dil mein hasrat hai na likha ho kisi ne aisaMain teri madho sanaa mein kabhi aisa likhoun

Col. Syed Maqbool Hussain showed his love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in his own unique style:Aay meray Aaqa bhala ab kia chupana aap se

Payar karta hai mera saara gharan aap seThe audience relished the beauty of Na’atia poetry. They listened to the Na’atia compositions of the poets with keenness and applauded them.

Na’atia ‘Mushaira’ organizers thanked all the poets for giving the Na’atia poetry-lovers an opportunity to listen to them. They also commended the dignified members of the audience for their eagerness and making the event a striking success. The audience also came in for loud praise for arranging an enjoyable evening.

The eminent poet Nusrat Zaidi lauded Dr. Nisar Turabi and Tasneem Tassadaq for holding such a successful Na’atia ‘Mushaira’.

It was a great afternoon of course with all the poets present to show their love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). As the poets recited their Na’atia Kalam’ in turn, they were given prolonged applause. Everyone’s heart got filled with emotions. The recited Na’ats were inspiring, hearty, touching and motivating.

The following names captivated the audience:

Nisar Turabi:

Har ashk nageena hai

Kaaba hai nigahoun mein

Darkhan mein Madina hai

Obaid Baazagh Amar:

Takhat aur taaj ka talib houn na mansab ka Hazoor

Main tu khadim hun ghulamaanay Rasaalat ka Hazoor

Saleem Akhtar:

Nam se teray hai Ya Rabb ibtadayay guftgu

Ishq hai rakha azal se tu ne mehvay jostju

Asmat Faruque:

Jo meray Habib kat rastay pe chal para

Hai kon phir jahan mein uski masaal ka

Syeda Mah Jabeen:

Teray naqshay paa chun rahi houn

Sitaroun se meri mutthi bhari hai

Other poets who recited their Na’atia Kalam’ included Amna Rasheed, Sameena Tabussum and Shamsa Noreen and Zahid Rabban.