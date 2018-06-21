Paying for summer

This year, a notification was given by the education department to private schools regarding the cancellation of summer vacation fee. However, that notice wasn’t just ignored by private schools, but these schools also told parents that they didn’t receive any such notice or letter from the department concerned, implying that they are not obligated to follow this order.

This has created confusion among parents. The higher authorities should look into this matter immediately and take appropriate action.

Shanza Sahar

Karachi