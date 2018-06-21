Gold stalls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, after slipping to a near six-month low in the previous session, as the dollar hovered close to an 11-month peak and equities rebounded.
Spot gold held steady at $1,273.82 an ounce by 0054 GMT. The metal fell to its lowest since Dec. 22 at $1,270 on Tuesday.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery were, however, 0.2 percent lower at $1,276.10 per ounce. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 95.057, after advancing to an 11-month peak of 95.296 on Tuesday.
China has underestimated U.S. President Donald Trump´s resolve to impose more tariffs unless it changes its "predatory" trade practices, a White House trade adviser said on Tuesday, as Trump greatly expanded the amount of Chinese imports possibly facing new duties.
