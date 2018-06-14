Thu June 14, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Hot weather

Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in central and southern parts of the country.

