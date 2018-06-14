Hot weather

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in central and southern parts of the country.
