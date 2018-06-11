Mon June 11, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Terrorist held from Multan

LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department Multan arrested a member of a proscribed organisation, Sipah-e-Muhammad, and recovered explosives and arms from his possession. The CTD team conducted a raid on Ghous-e-Azam Road near Fazal Nursery, arrested Aoun Muhammad and recovered a hand-grenade, a pistol and six bullets.

