Terrorist held from Multan

LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department Multan arrested a member of a proscribed organisation, Sipah-e-Muhammad, and recovered explosives and arms from his possession. The CTD team conducted a raid on Ghous-e-Azam Road near Fazal Nursery, arrested Aoun Muhammad and recovered a hand-grenade, a pistol and six bullets.
