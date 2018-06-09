World Oceans Day

Navy’s events highlight adverse effects of marine pollution

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy celebrated World Oceans Day on Friday by arranging a number of awareness-raising activities, which included lectures on plastic pollution and speech competitions on the theme of the day.

The awareness of the masses about the adverse effects of marine pollution was raised through the display of banners in residential areas and common places, said a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy on Saturday.

A beach-cleaning campaign and a walk by navy personnel involving local residents would also be orgnaised after the month of Ramazan, it added.

“On this World Oceans Day, Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its commitment to the sustainable usage of oceans while endeavoring to protect the oceans from the hazards of marine pollution.”

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message for the day committed that the PN would continue its efforts to protect preserve and conserve the oceans “for our future generations”.

World Oceans Day is celebrated around the world on June 8 every year to highlight the significance of oceans and to promote awareness, especially for sustainable use of oceans and marine resources.

The theme selected this year to promote the spirit of the day is “Preventing Plastic Pollution and Encouraging Solutions for a Healthy Ocean”, with the aim to highlight the importance of the oceans project and its growing network.

On Thursday, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had said oceans were an essential component of the earth’s ecosystem and also played a vital role in sustaining life on land.

“They help to regulate the climate, strengthen ecosystem, regulate nutrients through natural cycles and provide a wide range of resources that sustain life on the planet,” he shared.

Abbasi mentioned that Pakistan was blessed with a long coastline, a large exclusive economic zone and a continental shelf with an abundance of living and non-living resources. “Our waters are home to a web of marine life and a huge reservoir of natural resources; however, it is endangered due to exploitation, illicit practices and ever-increasing marine pollution,” he added.

The naval chief said the Pakistan Navy had embarked upon a comprehensive ‘Maritime Awareness Campaign Plan’ to spread the importance of oceans and the huge potential of our Blue Economy among the general public.

He said we have always remained cognisant of the need for sustainable use of oceans so that our future generations can also benefit from this treasure, adding that an active and forthcoming participation by all will help promote the essence of the day.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to protect, preserve and conserve every aspect of marine environment. I urge all countrymen to join hands with the Pakistan Navy and contribute to providing \clean oceans to our future generations.”