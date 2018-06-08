Handling hepatitis

In Pakistan, at least 20million people – or the 10 percent of the country’s population – are infected with Hepatitis B and C. Sindh has the largest number of patients afflicted by the virus, with around 20 percent to 25 percent of the population grappling with Hepatitis B and C. Thousands of people are dying at a young age due to this disease. Their lives could be saved if the authorities take relevant measures, including proper screening and regular treatment. In the past, Pakistan had the second highest number of viral hepatitis patients after China. But China reduced the number to only one percent through effective vaccination.

Our government should also arrange free-of-charge screening of Hepatitis B and C. It can also make the Hepatitis screening certificate mandatory at the time of issuance of CNICs to citizens so that the government could know the actual number of patients infected with viral Hepatitis and take effective measures to overcome the issue.

Adeel ur Rehman

Karachi