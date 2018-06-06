Five building officers booked

LAHORE: Police have registered a case against five officers and a contractor of Punjab Building Department who were allegedly involved in corruption on the direction of Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE).

ACE authorities said on Tuesday that complainant Amir Mushtaq DSP Kotmomin Police Station alleged in his application to the Regional Director ACE, Asim Raza that the government contractor Tahir Khan with connivance of SDOs Muhammad Riaz, Raja Zawarul Haq, Sub-Engineers including Manzoor Elahi, Munir Ahmad and Farhan Shahid of Punjab Building department had caused a loss to national exchequer.