Gold stalls

Bengaluru : Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after three days of falls, as

the dollar rose to a near two-week high against the yen after strong United Stateseconomic data sparked expectations of more United States interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,291.40 per ounce by 0112 GMT.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.2 percent at $1,295.40 per ounce.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 94.063. The U.S. dollar rose to 109.99 yen , the highest since May 24.

China´s door to talks is open in principle, the country´s Foreign Ministry said on

Monday, a day after Beijing warned that any trade and business deals reached with Washington would be void if the US implemented tariffs.