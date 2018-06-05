Fitrana fixed at Rs100 per head

Islamabad : The minimum amount of ‘Sadqa-e-Fitr’ has been fixed at Rs100 per head this year, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman said.

Talking to APP, he said according to the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for ‘Fitrana’ is calculated as Rs100 per head.

The faithful who want to pay ‘Fitrana’ equal to the price of barley, dates and raisins should pay Rs240, Rs1,600 and Rs1,920 per head respectively.

This was the minimum amount of ‘Fitrana’ and the wealthier should pay more to extend maximum assistance to the poor in such an era of skyrocketing prices.

If anyone had been unable to keep fast for the whole month of Ramazan, he or she should pay ‘Fidya’ as compensation worth Rs3,000 in proportionate to flour price, Rs7,200 for barley, Rs48,000 for date and Rs57,600 for raisin.

‘Kufara’ (compensation) for leaving, missing fast in wheat would be Rs6,000, barley Rs14,400, dates Rs96,000, raisin Rs1,15,200 respectively.

A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay ‘Sadqa-e-Fitr’ before the Eid prayers.

Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid-ul-‘Fitr’ so that they could also celebrate the festival.