25 luxury vehicles returned

Following the orders of Supreme Court, various companies and departments of the Punjab government have returned 25 luxury vehicles to the transport pool of S&GAD, while 10 vehicles were yet to have been returned by some companies. The vehicles returned by the companies included Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser, Toyota Fortuner, Hilux Vigo double cabin and others. However, 10 luxury vehicles are still being used by the officials of some companies including Saaf Pani, PDMA, Infrastructure Development Authority, Energy Company and others. They claimed the vehicles were belonged to the transport pool of the respective companies and departments.

However, sources in the transport pool of S&GAD said the remaining vehicles also fall in the luxury vehicles category and as per Supreme Court’s orders the companies and authorities have to return the vehicles as soon as possible.