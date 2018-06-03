Fast internet

This refers to the letter ‘Digital disruptions’ (May 8) by Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon. The writer talked about the unavailability of a fibre optic system in Naushahro Feroze. This is to clarify that the existing infrastructure supports high-speed internet as Naushahro Feroze consists of both fibre and copper cable systems. We would like to further elaborate that hi-speed internet services are also possible through copper cable system. However, we are selectively rolling out fibre to homes in different parts of Pakistan as per the market need and demand.

PTCL has, by far, the largest fibre footprint of all operators in the country. As part of our strategy to provide reliable, resilient and fast internet services, we are embarking on a comprehensive network transformation project, whereby the top 100 local exchanges across Pakistan are being transformed end to end. As more exchanges get upgraded over time, our customers will be able to experience internet speed of 20 Mbps and above. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that high-speed internet packages that we offer to our customers are unlimited. We take this opportunity to reiterate that PTCL is committed to providing best customer support and services.

Fariha Tahir Shah ( Head of Corporate Communication )