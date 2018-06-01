Paramedics posts upgrading notified

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday issued the notification of increase in the higher posts for paramedical staff in Health Department.

The government issued the notification of 40 percent enhancement in the grad-12 posts, 12 percent in grad-14 and increased the grad-18 posts from previously 0.09 percent to 1.95 percent. The increase in the higher posts for paramedical staff was the long standing demand of the paramedical staff.

The paramedics could not be upgraded due to insufficient posts for them in the higher posts in Health Department despite remaining in service for 25-30 years.