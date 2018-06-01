Fri June 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Paramedics posts upgrading notified

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday issued the notification of increase in the higher posts for paramedical staff in Health Department.

The government issued the notification of 40 percent enhancement in the grad-12 posts, 12 percent in grad-14 and increased the grad-18 posts from previously 0.09 percent to 1.95 percent. The increase in the higher posts for paramedical staff was the long standing demand of the paramedical staff.

The paramedics could not be upgraded due to insufficient posts for them in the higher posts in Health Department despite remaining in service for 25-30 years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar