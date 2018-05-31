KWSB’s ex-MD among three arrested by NAB

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Sindh arrested three persons, including a retired army official, on Tuesday.

A spokesman said that raids were conducted in Karachi and Rawalpindi, resulting in the arrest of three accused wanted in a land scam. Brigadier (retd) Iftikhar Haider, former managing director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), was arrested from Rawalpandi, while Syed Omar Ahmed and Shahid Rasool were arrested in Karachi.

According to the spokesman, the accused were wanted over the charges of illegal allotment of 25 acres belonging to the Evacuee Property Trust Board located at Deh Okawari, which was claimed by the KWSB. The land was illegally allotted by another accused Gul Hassan Channa, former secretary at the Sindh Board of Revenue, he added.

Haider was charged with allocating possession of the land to illegal allottees despite knowing that the land belonged to the KWSB. Co-accused Ahmed and Rasool were charged with being illegal beneficiaries of the land, which was worth Rs25billion.