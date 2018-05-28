People hindering progress now isolated: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the elements that hindered the journey of happiness and progress of public are now being isolated politically.

Even people recognize the PML-N performance as “we have served them selflessly while our opponents have only disappointed them so far”.

The CM said this while talking to Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique who called on him on Sunday. The CM said the five-year tenure of the PML-N was enriched with development, prosperity and transparency. “We have spent resources on the welfare of people honestly that is why the transparent policies of the PML-N government have been acknowledged internationally.” He said CPEC projects laid a firm foundation of Pakistan's progress as public service couldn’t be achieved through hollow slogans. He vowed: “We will not leave any stone unturned to assist our people as long as we live.”

Saad said the development works launched by the CM were self-exemplary and credit for saving billions of rupees in development projects went to the astute and inspiring leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the CM condemned Indian Army's oppression in Occupied Kashmir. He expressed grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth and extended his sympathy to their bereaved families. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

According to another handout, Shahbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Mehmoodur Rasheed will hold a meeting on Monday (today) to discuss the names for the caretaker chief minister.

The last meeting held between the two a couple of days ago had failed to reach consensus over the issue after which both will again discuss the issue today. Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Iqbal Khan, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Deputy Parliamentary Leader Sibtain Khan are also expected to attend the meeting.

On Yaum-e-Takbeer, Shahbaz has congratulated the nation. In a message, he said May 28 held a significant position in Pakistan's political and defence history. On this day, Nawaz Sharif engraved a new history by pushing aside all the pressure and making nuclear explosions possible. He said the credit of making Pakistan a nuclear power went to the fascinating and courageous leadership of Nawaz Sharif who rejected foreign aid and made the defence of the country unconquerable by going through nuclear explosions.

Meanwhile, the Nawabzada family from Gujranwala expressed full confidence in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif and agreed to field Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul as a unanimous candidate for the National Assembly.

Those who visited the CM included Federal Minister for Defense Production Usman Ibrahim, Members National Assembly Nawabzada Mazhar Ali Khan, Chaudhry Abid Raza, Advisor to CM Nawabzada Tahirul Mulk, Member Provincial Assembly Nawabzada Haider Mehdi, former member of National Assembly Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul and Nawabzada Muzaffar Ali Khan. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was present on this occasion.

Later, at a ceremony held at Model Town in the honour of officers of different departments of Punjab, the CM presented commendatory certificates to the officers. He said it was due to their hard work and enduring efforts that “we successfully achieved our goals”. He said this event had been organized in the honour of such people whose hard work and discipline made it possible for the Punjab government to move forward its development projects successfully. He said the real progress could be witnessed in every city in Punjab including Lahore.

He said no society could progress until there was encouragement for those doing well. He said: “Our brave police officers have embraced martyrdom. Brave officers like Capt (R) Mubeen Shaheed have sacrificed their lives for the motherland and the nation is proud of such police officers.”

Also on Sunday, the chief minister congratulated the Pakistani cricket team for their grand victory against England in the Lords Test match.

In his felicitating message for the Pakistani cricket team, the CM said the Pakistani players while showing a wonderful game in bowling, batting and fielding beat England at their home ground. This success in the first Test was a result of Pakistani players’ teamwork. Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas' excellent bowling played a crucial role in the victory of Pakistan. The CM hoped that in the next Test match, the Pakistani players would also get victory by performing well.