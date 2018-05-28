Universities of Muslim world urged to play due role in dissemination of peace, moderation

Islamabad: The International Islamic University's leadership has called upon the universities of Muslim world to play due role in dissemination of peace and moderation.

This was said by IIUI Rector and President in their speeches in an ‘Iftar’ Dinner titled “ moderation and Ramazan” organised by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) at Faisal Masjid Campus.

It was attended by renowned journalists including Saleem Safi, Khurshid Nadeem, Tahir Khan, Mazhar Barlas, Aizaz Syed, while a large number of Aima o Khutba of twin cities were also present on the occasion. IIUI VPs, Deans, DGs and Directors also attended the ceremony.

IIUI Rector, Dr Masoom Yasinzai said on the occasion that the Muslim world universities must take the responsibility of nurturing youth and prepare them as ambassadors of peace.

He discussed importance of dialogue. He also thanked all the guests for joining the ceremony. IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said that university would keep disseminating Islam’s message of peace. He added that brotherhood, pace and harmony are the base of Islamic civilization and Islam spreads message of peace and harmony for the entire world and it’s our responsibility to disseminate this message across the globe. He stressed that Islam’s message of harmony must be sent to every corner of the world.

“International Islamic University, Islamabad is striving to serve Muslim world with a vision of promotion of peaceful co-existence and providing quality education to the youth integrated with teachings of Islam blended with moderation”, he said.

Dr Al-Draiweesh called upon the Muslim societies to look into their curricula in the light of Islamic values of moderation and peace and initiate efforts to form a well devised educational policy. He said Intellectual and academicians be brought in to establish a roadmap for a balanced educational curriculum.