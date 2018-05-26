Farooq re-elected PBBF chief

LAHORE: The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) retained Sh Farooq Iqbal as its president for another term of four years.

The elections of the PBBF were at Islamabad to elect its office-bearers for the next term of four years. In the elections all the main office- bearers were re-elected with President being Sh Farooq Iqbal, Secretary General Nisar Khan Khilji, Treasurer Prof Muhammad Ilyas and Chairman Sohail Anwar. The representatives of PBBF affiliated units, including four provinces, Islamabad, Fata, AJK, Railways and Judges Association, were present during the election meeting whereas Army and HEC did not attend the meeting. M Azam Dar, Deputy Director General Technical, attended the meeting as observer from Pakistan Sports Board.