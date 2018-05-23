Fraudsters held

GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday nabbed three accused fraudsters, involved in introducing cheap Umrah package, from Sialkot. Talking to media men, FIA deputy director Mufakhir Adeel said the FIA authorities had received information that some people were busy looting the citizens in the name of cheap Umrah package. Raids were conducted and three accused namely Ahmed Javed, Hamza Nisar and Qasim were arrested from different areas of Sialkot. The raiding team had also recovered 6,385 Pakistani passports from them. They had allegedly received over Rs60 million from the citizens to give them cheap Umrah package in only Rs10,000 per head.

TWO ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Two persons attempted suicide over domestic issues here on Tuesday. Reportedly, 46-year-old Abdul Rashid of Wazirabad was suffering from a dangerous disease for the last many years. On Tuesday, he got disheartened and swallowed poisonous pills. He was shifted to DHQ hospital. In another incident, 28-year-old Sohail of Rahwali had a quarrel with his family members for serving him late breakfast. Later, he injured himself with a razor. He was rushed to DHQ hospital.

MAN TORTURES WIFE: A man tortured his wife over a domestic issue here at Aroop area on Tuesday. Amir hit sticks on the head of his wife Naseem, 33. Meanwhile, a minor girl received burn injuries by pouring hot milk. Five-year-old Javeria was playing in the kitchen when suddenly a pot of hot milk fell on her. She was rushed to DHQ hospital from where she was referred to Lahore due to her critical condition.