Futile pursuits

Our lives have become an endless pursuit to achieve a high social status. We have set our standards so high that all our time and effort is spent on chasing ambiguous goals. People are now unable to differentiate between meaningful endeavours and materialistic achievements. Unfortunately, there is nothing worthwhile in this quest to gain dominance over others.

Whether it is financial or routine well-being, individuals can be found completely engrossed in competitive struggles to get ahead. The problem with this rat race is that there is no finish line. There is no one waiting to hand you a medal at the end. What we need to focus on is how to be of service to others. Chasing futile goals will bring us nothing but pain and regrets.

Yumna Atif

Mirpurkhas