Israr, Ammad make it to semis

ISLAMABAD: Israr Ahmad kept his cool to beat Asem Khan while Ammad Fareed surprised experienced Tayyab Aslam in the quarter-finals of the $10,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit I here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex on Friday.

Israr conceded second game before overcoming Asem 11-8, 11-13, 11-6, 11-7. It turned out to be more a battle of nerve and stamina as both players refused to throw the towel. While Asem mostly played attacking squash, it was Israr’s calculative game that earned him the victory.

His top of the court drop shots coupled with the side boasts helped him take command in the third and fourth game.Israr now have stiffer challenge up front as he would take on Ammad Fareed in the semi-final today (Saturday).

Ammad upset much experienced and seeded player Tayyab Aslam in the quarter-finals. The fast improving Ammad spared just 47 minutes to dispose off Tayyab 11-5, 15-13, 11-6.It was only in the second game that Tayyab showed fighting spirit that earlier was missing from his game. Ammad, however, was quick to control his aggression courtesy to some long rallies and calculated approach.

There was no clue of Tayyab staging a fight back in the third as he looked totally out of form and fitness losing the third game easily. “Insha Allah I would go on to play final. Though Israr is a quality player, I know if I succeed in playing to my potential I will win the match,” Ammad said.

Both losing players Tayyab and Asem were later seen complaining of injuries.The other semi-final would see two seasoned players Farhan Mehboob and Farhan Zaman.Top seed Farhan Zaman beat Zahir Shah 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7 in a match lasted for 42 minutes. Both played quick squash, sending one winner after another. However, it was Farhan who managed victory at the end.

Farhan Mehboob took good measures against Danish Atlas beating him in four games 11-9, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6.In the women’s $5000 contest, Zoya Khalid, Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar and Amna Fayyaz moved into the semi-finals. Zoya will face Madina while Faiza will take on Amna in the last four stage.

Results: Men’s quarter-finals: Farhan Zaman bt Zahir Shah 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7; Farhan Mehboob bt Danish Atlas 11-9, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6; Ammad Fareed bt Tayyab Aslam 11-5, 15-13, 11-6; Israr Ahmad bt Asim Khan 11-8, 11-13, 11-6, 11-7.

Women’s quarter-finals: Zoya Khalid bt Noorul Ain Ejaz 12-10, 11-4, 11-4; Madina Zafar bt Moqaddas Ashraf 6-11, 11-4, 4-0 (retired); Faiza Zafa bt Riffat Khan 4-11, 11-2, 11-13, 11-6, 11-6; Amna Fayyaz bt NooruI Huda 11-7, 11-7, 11-7.