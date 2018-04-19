LG Electronics receives 21 honours

KARACHI: LG Electronics received 21 honours at this year’s Red Dot Design Awards, one of the world’s top three design awards alongside iF Design Awards and IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards), a statement said on Wednesday.

Of the products recognised, two LG products shone the brightest with Best of the Best honours: the ultra-premium built-in Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range oven and the high-end LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector, which were judged among the best of 5,300 designs from 59 countries, it added.

The design of the Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range was recognised by the Red Dot judging committee for its ergonomic design details such as the control panel interface and comfortable handle.

The oven evokes an era when cooking was a more central part of families’ lives and respected those preparing the meals, the statement said.