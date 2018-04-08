Sun April 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

Two perish in Mansehra violence

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in two separate firing incidents here on Saturday.

Mohammad Asif, the resident of Khaki, was killed and Abdul Sattar and Mohammad Owais sustained injuries when a group of armed men fired at them over the issue of parking a vehicle.

In another incident happened in Lassan Nawab area one Mohammad Waseem was killed over an old enmity.

Mohammad Younus, lodging first information report in the Lassan Nawab Police Station, stated that Mohammad Sajjad and Fayyaz Khan fired at his son over an old enmity as a result of which he died instantly.

