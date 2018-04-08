Peshawar gets new DC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Imran Hamid (PAS BS-18), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, has been transferred and posted as DC Peshawar in his own pay and scale.
Muhammad Usman (PAS BS-18), DC Upper Dir, has been transferred and posted as DC Mardan to replace Imran Hamid.
Muhammad Irfanullah (PMS BS-18), who was awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, has been posted as additional secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department in his own pay and scale.
