Shaheen Air starts Faisalabad-Muscat flights

KARACHI: Shaheen Air International (SAI) will start non-stop flights between Faisalabad and Muscat, launching its first weekly flight from Sunday, April 15, 2018,

a statement said on Saturday.

Flight NL758 will depart Faisalabad every Sunday at 7pm and arrive in Muscat at 9pm, whereas the flight NL759 will depart from Muscat every Sunday at 10pm and arrive at Faisalabad at 2am on Monday, it added.

The airline will be the first to operate direct flight on this route with an Airbus A320.

Pakistani community in Oman will now be able to fly non-stop to the country’s third most populous city Faisalabad.

“New airlines are planning to start their operations in Pakistan in the near future, which is a sign of healthy competition coming in the aviation sector of the

country,” said Huzaifa Halai, station manager of SAI in Oman.

“It is great to see Shaheen, which is regarded as the second national carrier of the country, starting its weekly flights between Faisalabad and Muscat, the capital and largest metropolitan city of Oman,” he added.