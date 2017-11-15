Wed November 15, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2017

Chinese traders visit LCCI

LAHORE: Pakistan and China are excellent neighbours and have emerged as exemplary trading partners.

LCCI acting president Zeeshan Khalil stated this, while talking to a high-powered Chinese delegation, led by Song, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), a statement said on Tuesday.  The LCCI will extend all kinds of support and cooperation to build up these economic ties among the key players of private sectors from the two countries.

Khalil said that China is well-positioned to take advantage of Pakistan's economic potential and its geostrategic location. “Let us make trade and investment, the central pillar of this cooperation,” he added.

