Nice step

The tremendous efforts of the Punjab government in the form of the Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Dehat Programme must be lauded by the Pakistanis. The programme intends to see litter-free villages of Punjab in the future. While this initiative is a positive sign, it could have been carried out earlier in order to provide effective solid waste management services in rural areas across the Punjab. However, as they say, better late than never.

The key objectives of this program are to ameliorate the quality of life by providing efficient waste collection services. Through this package, almost 3,281 rural union councils in nine divisions of the province would be covered and 20,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste would be collected and transported to the designated dumping sites on a daily basis. This will surely bring positive changes to the environment and improve the health of inhabitants.

Haider Ali (Lahore)