Sat November 11, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 11, 2017

Doctor goes missing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A doctor of the local hospital went missing from the city on Friday.

Dr Saeedullah, a resident surgeon at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, was said to be missing since Thursday after he went to hospital for duty but didn’t return home. The police have lodged a report after the family approached them. Investigations were launched for the recovery of the missing doctor as well.

Meanwhile, there were reports that a boy had also gone missing from Phase-2, Hayatabad on Friday.

 

