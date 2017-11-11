Doctor goes missing in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A doctor of the local hospital went missing from the city on Friday.
Dr Saeedullah, a resident surgeon at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, was said to be missing since Thursday after he went to hospital for duty but didn’t return home. The police have lodged a report after the family approached them. Investigations were launched for the recovery of the missing doctor as well.
Meanwhile, there were reports that a boy had also gone missing from Phase-2, Hayatabad on Friday.
