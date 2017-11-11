Sat November 11, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Killer smog

Since last week of October, Punjab has been covered by a thick blanket of smog. At least eight people have died in various accidents caused by heavy smog which reduces visibility to a great extent. Last year too Punjab faced the same problem.

Smog causes severe itchiness in eyes and can lead to serious eye infections. Breathing Punjab’s air is equivalent to smoking 50 cigarettes a day. The authorities are requested to take immediate action to resolve the serious issue which has disturbed the lives of inhabitants of Punjab.

M Z Baloch (Delta)

