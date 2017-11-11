Data Sahib’s Urs concludes

LAHORE: Three-day celebrations of the 974th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), concluded at his shrine on Friday night.

Thousands of devotees, who gathered at the shrine of the 10th century saint from all parts of the country for three days, participated in a number of activities, including preaching congregations, Mahafil-e-Samaa (Naat Khwani), Qirat Khwani (recitation of Holy Quran), Qawwalis and spiritual gatherings addressed by noted ulema, mashaikh and Gaddi Nasheens of different spiritual centres and darbars from all over the country.

The district administration had made special measures to ensure security for the devotees. Hundreds of policemen and personnel of secret agencies were deployed. The visitors were allowed entry only from walk-through gates and metal detectors.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zaeem Qadri supervised the celebrations. Noted Qaris from across the country recited verses from the Holy Quran and a large number of Naat Khwans enthralled the devotees.

Outside the shrine, there was a huge crowd of devotees and visitors. Unusual rush was witnessed at the milk Sabeel and the Langar where not only the destitute were lined up for getting food but also a large number of devotees trying to have just one morsel of the blessed food.

There were many men and women who had travelled large distances to seek special blessings of Allah Almighty and offer special prayers to fulfill their needs. Pilgrimage to the grave of the saint situated at the centre of the shrine was a toughest job.