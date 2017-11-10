Traffic plan for Urs, Chehlum procession

LAHORE:The city traffic police Thursday issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the last day of the Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Sahib (RA) and Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on Friday (today).

Zuljinah procession will be taken out from Delhi Gate which will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah. Participants of the Urs and Chehlum will park their vehicles in Greater Iqbal Park, Nasir Bagh and Darbar Data Eye Hospital and Mochi Gate. Seven DSPs, 26 senior traffic wardens, 587 wardens and 105 lady traffic wardens have been deputed.

According to the plan, Kachehry Chowk towards Darbar Data Sahib and Peer Makhi towards Data Sahib will be no-go area for traffic. Bhatti Chowk will also be closed for traffic. Traffic coming from Shahdara to City will be diverted from Azadi Chowk towards Lorry Adda and Lahore Station. Traffic will also be diverted from Niazi Shaheed Chowk towards Saggian. Traffic coming from Chuburji will be diverted from MAO College Chowk to Sanda Road and Band Road. Traffic can move towards Secretariat to Solicitor office, LDA office, Chowk Commissioner Office to Court Street, corner DIG Operations Office to Outfall Road.

Traffic coming from inner circular road will be diverted to Morri Gate , Urdu Bazaar, Chowk Chittar Gee, Law College to Kachehry Chowk. Traffic coming from Law College will not be allowed to go towards Urdu Bazar. All heavy and slow moving vehicles coming from circular road will be diverted from Shah Alam Chowk to Mayo Hospital. All sort of traffic will not move forward ahead from Chowk Zila Kachehry, corner DIG operations office, R/O GC university, Chowk Rattigan, Chowk Bilal Ganj, Chowk Bari Wala, R/O Morri Gate, Chowk Taxali, and Chowk Azadi diversion point towards Darbar Data Sahib.