ITU book fair inaugurated

LAHORE

Dr Umar Saif, vice-chancellor, Information Technology University (ITU), has said that digitalisation of books through technology is contributing to revival of reading habits in people by making the e-books available a click away thus facilitating the readers to have 24/7 worldwide access to the libraries.

He said this while inaugurating the third ITU Book Fair here on Tuesday. Dr Umar Saif, who is also chairman, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and adviser to the Punjab chief minister, said ITU had managed to extend access to 152,000 e-books through ITU digital library in Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) campus. “This huge online source is an opportunity for optimum use by the students and other people interested in it”, he said and directed the authorities concerned to add more quality e-books relating to electronics, technology, economy and other important subjects for the benefit of the academia and students. The visitors were requested to recommend the books from the displayed ones in the fair for adding them to the ITU library.