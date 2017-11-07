Changes in Chakwal

This weekend, I visit my hometown Chakwal. When I was a child, it was among the most serene and pollution-free districts of the country. But during my visit, I noticed how the environmental conditions in the district have been drastically changed over time. As I entered the district, I was greeted by barren tracts of land. The tall trees that I had seen during my childhood years had disappeared. The air was polluted. The improper disposal of solid waste appeared to be one of the major issues faced by the inhabitants of Chakwal. There are now heaps of garbage strewn across various streets and bylanes. Even the main roads are dotted with piles of solid waste. This has resulted in countless epidemics. Several informal dumping points have become a major source of environmental pollution. Citizens often complain about the inefficiency of teams involved in solid waste management. But so far, these efforts have proved to be futile.

Amid this deplorable scenario, the relevant authorities in Chakwal have to improve services. Solid waste must be removed from the streets on a regular basis. Proper waste disposal facilities should be introduced throughout the city. Furthermore, the streets must be cleaned regularly by the government and private agencies should raise awareness about this problem. It is our obligation to keep our environment clean.

Aiman Fatima Naqvi (Rawalpindi)