Lebanon’s PM resigns

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Saturday, citing Iran’s "grip" on the country and threats to his life.

"I announce my resignation from the post of prime minister," he said in a speech broadcast from Saudi Arabia by the Al-Arabiya news network.

"I felt what was being covertly plotted to target my life," Hariri said.

The two-time prime minister, whose father Rafik held the same position for years and was assassinated in 2005, accused Iran and its powerful Lebanese ally Hizbullah of seeking hegemony in the region. The 47-year-old Sunni politician’s resignation comes less than a year after his government, to which Hizbullah’s political wing belongs, was formed.

"Iran has a grip on the fate of the region’s countries... Hizbullah is Iran’s arm not just in Lebanon but in other Arab countries too," he said. "In recent years, Hizbullah has used the power of its weapons to impose a fait accompli," he said, reading a speech from behind a desk.