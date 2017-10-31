FATA dent Karachi Whites chances as Lahore Whites reach Super Eight

KARACHI: Karachi Whites’ chances to qualify for the Super Eight stage were reduced on Monday when they were beaten by FATA by 107 runs on the fourth and final day of their Pool B Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match here at National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lahore Whites became the third side of Pool B after leaders UBL and HBL to qualify for the Super Eight stage when they overwhelmed Rawalpindi by 92 runs to reach 30 points from three wins.

Karachi Whites-FATA game was the trickiest one and once again the hosts’ batsmen struggled hard, particularly against Multan-born paceman Sajjad Hussain, who ripped through their batting, ending the game even before lunch.

Sajjad took 6-75 to enable FATA to dismiss Karachi Whites for only 141 in their second innings. Karachi Whites were chasing a target of 249. They had resumed the day at 59-2.

Only Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor, who came at No3, offered some resistance as the right-hander smashed unbeaten 51 off 78 balls, hitting six fours. Azam Hussain struck 19 off 15 balls with four hits to the fence. The loss left Karachi Whites at the fifth place in their group with 18 points.

If the fourth-placed side KRL (27 points) loses its last game against Pakistan Television and Karachi Whites beat Lahore Whites by an innings only then can they make it to the Super Eight stage.

The result boosted FATA’s chances of avoiding relegation as they opened their account with nine points. Faisalabad may be relegated as they are to face in-form Peshawar in their last round outing at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, from November 2.

FATA posted 275 and 234. Karachi Whites had accumulated 261 in their first innings.In the other Pool B show, at Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Lahore Whites overwhelmed Rawalpindi with an enviable ease to qualify for the Super Eight round.

Needing 285, Rawalpindi resumed their second innings at 186-8 and were folded for 192 in 47.4 overs.

Fast bowlers Umaid Asif and Waqas Ahmed claimed five wickets each. The win confirmed Lahore Whites’ Super Eight stage seat with 30 points. Lahore Whites posted 247 and 199. Rawalpindi staged 162 in their first innings.The Pool A outing between SSGC and defending champions WAPDA ended in a draw with the former taking three points due to first innings lead.

SSGC now have 40 points, five less than leaders SNGPL. Having gained 56 runs lead, SSGC reached 330-8 in their second innings when the game ended. They had resumed at 222-2.

SSGC had posted 270 in their first innings. In response, WAPDA were folded for 214.WAPDA, who have 33 points, are yet to confirm their Super Eight stage berth. They are to face SNGPL in their last round show which will begin here at National Stadium from November 2.