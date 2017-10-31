Actress visits SKMCH

LAHORE A Canadian-born Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan on Monday visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) and Research Centre Lahore. Her purpose of visit was only to amaze the patients as well as hospital staff. According to a press release, in her personal note Armeena stated that, “I experienced a story of love, trust and hope unfolding itself before my eyes. Every patient was being given special attention and care unprecedented elsewhere”.