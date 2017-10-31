Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Actress visits SKMCH

Actress visits SKMCH

LAHORE A Canadian-born Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan on Monday visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) and Research Centre Lahore. Her purpose of visit was only to amaze the patients as well as hospital staff. According to a press release, in her personal note Armeena stated that, “I experienced a story of love, trust and hope unfolding itself before my eyes. Every patient was being given special attention and care unprecedented elsewhere”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement