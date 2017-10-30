Pakistan mark SL return with Twenty20 win

LAHORE: Pakistan marked the return of Sri Lanka with a 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash on Sunday, as officials hoped the match will help re-establish the country’s reputation for hosting international cricket.

The third and final Twenty20 match, which Pakistan comfortably won by 36 runs at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, was Sri Lanka’s first since their team bus was attacked near the same venue in March 2009.

Those attacks suspended international cricket in Pakistan and forced them to play at neutral venues of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first two matches, which Pakistan won by seven and two wickets, respectively, were played in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka flew to Lahore in a 24-hour fly-in, fly-out arrangement.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi dubbed the match historic. “This is historic because it marks the beginning of a new era of international cricket in Pakistan,” said Sethi.

“This sends a big signal to the rest of the cricketing nations that Pakistan is ready to host international cricket.” However, a rampaging Pakistan side did not show any mercy to their opponents as they piled up 180-3 in their 20 overs.

Shoaib Malik, the only player from both the sides to have also featured in the fateful 2009 Lahore Test, smashed a 24-ball 51 with five boundaries and two sixes. He added 75 for the third wicket with Babar Azam (34 not out) off just 45 balls.

Dew was in evidence from early in the evening, and Sri Lanka’s inexperienced attack found themselves hampered by it, particularly towards the end of the innings. The last over of the Pakistan innings — bowled by Vikum Sanjaya — was particularly damaging. Sanjaya delivered a series of low full tosses, conceding three sixes, leaking 23.

Openers Umar Amin (37-ball 45 with a six and three fours) and Fakhar Zaman (27-ball 31 with three fours) made 57 off the first eight overs. Pace bowler Mohammad Amir, playing his first international match before the home crowd as he made his debut after the terrorists’ attack, finished with a career best 4-13 as Sri Lanka managed 144-9 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka were always too far behind the rate. At no stage did they mount an intimidating partnership. Their best was the 39-run stand between Dasun Shanaka and Chaturanga de Silva, for the fifth wicket.

Only Shanaka batted with aggression during a 36-ball 54 with five boundaries and three sixes.Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed thanked the Sri Lankan team and the crowd. “I thank Sri Lankan team for coming to Pakistan as it was a great gesture,” he said. “It was lovely to play before home crowds and win,” the captain added.

Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera said his players were honoured. “We want to thank the Pakistan fans for inviting us,” said Perera. “We love you and it was an honour to lead this young side,” he added.

Sri Lanka won toss

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman b Munaweera 31

Umar Amin c Perera b Udana 45

Babar Azam not out 34

Shoaib Malik c de Silva b Sanjaya 51

Faheem Ashraf not out 13

Extras (lb 2, nb 2, w 2) 6

Total (3 wickets; 20 Overs) 180

Did not bat: M Hafeez, *†Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, M Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali

Fall: 1-57, 2-91, 3-166

Bowling: Sanjaya 4-0-41-1; Munaweera 4-0-26-1; Udana 3-0-32-1; Gunathilaka 2-0-16-0; Perera 4-0-28-0; Pathirana 1-0-8-0; de Silva 1-0-14-0; Shanaka 1-0-13-0

Sri Lanka

M D Gunathilaka c & b Hafeez 9

E M D Y Munaweera b Amir 1

†S Samarawickrama c Babar b Imad 4

M L Udawatte c Babar b Faheem 11

M D Shanaka c Imad b Faheem 54

P C de Silva b Amir 21

*N L T C Perera c Shadab b Hasan 10

S Prasanna c Sarfraz b Amir 16

S S Pathirana c Hafeez b Amir 14

I Udana not out 0

J R M V B Sanjaya not out 1

Extras (lb 1, w 2) 3

Total (9 wickets; 20 Overs) 144

Fall: 1-10, 2-15, 3-21, 4-57, 5-96, 6-106, 7-114, 8-142, 9-143

Bowling: Imad 4-0-30-1; Amir 4-0-13-4; Hafeez 2-0-11-1 Faheem 4-0-19-2; Shadab 2-0-31-0; Hasan 4-0-39-1

Result: Pakistan won by 36 runs

Series: Pakistan won the 3-match series by 3-0

T20I debut: P C de Silva (Sri Lanka)

Man of the Match: Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Man of the Series: Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Umpires: Ahmed Shahab (Pakistan) and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). TV Umpires: Shozab Raza (Pakistan). Match Referee: A Pycroft (South Africa)