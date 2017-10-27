Reception hosted to mark Austrian National Day

Islamabad :To celebrate the National Day of the Republic of Austria, Ambassador Brigitta Baha hosted a reception at her residence. It is always a pleasure to attend this reception because the ambience in the garden is conducive to an evening of relaxation and enjoying the company of other guests after a warm welcome by the hostess and other members of the embassy. The fact that there are not too many invitees – just the right number to keep the celebration relevant – also adds to making the reception a success, besides the other aspects.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain was the guest of honour and the speeches followed the playing of the national anthems of Austria and Pakistan by the two visiting musicians from Austria, Paul Schuberth (accordion) and Christopher Haritzer (clarinet).

Welcoming her guests Ambassador Baha said two other national days that have been celebrated this week made her think that 100 years ago they were all part of a larger entity, the Habsburg Empire, later the Austro-Hungarian monarchy. “Now we are united again in the European Union.” Each country has chosen a different event in its history to commemorate their National Day. For Austria it is the year 1955 when the country regained its full sovereignty after 10 years of occupation following the Second World War. The day, when ‘the last foreign soldier left Austrian territory,’ the Austrian parliament voted a law of permanent neutrality, meaning that Austria does not allow any military base on its territory and doesn’t join any military pact.

“This is still valid today. However, Austria is very much part of the international community, it joined the United Nations in December 1955 and its capital Vienna - which has for several years been voted the most livable city in the world. Vienna is also home to other international institutions and organisations and has become an important centre for international dialogue, emerging as a hub for the promotion of peace, security, sustainable development, disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

On relations with Pakistan she said over the past few years Austria and Pakistan have witnessed a strengthening of bilateral relations in several areas: trade, cultural exchange and education. Pakistan is profiting from a preferential access to the markets of the European Union Member States through the GSP+ system, which mutually benefits both countries. “Our bilateral trade has steadily diversified and its volume increased in recent years. It now stands at around Euro 260 million,” she said. “Austrian companies are active in Pakistan in the fields of hydro-power, oil and gas production and the construction of roads and tunnels in the mountainous areas of Pakistan. Projects in the area of urban transport and development of tourism facilities are under way. Austria is willing to be a proactive player in the advancement of Pakistan and prepared to bring business and trade relationships to the next level. Agriculture and renewable energy sources are other sectors with potential for growth.”

Adding that over 500 Pakistani students have benefitted from a scholarship programme to pursue their doctoral studies at Austrian universities and are now teaching at local universities around the country, she said education is the key for development and the large youth population of Pakistan can make an important contribution to advancing this country. “This is why Austria remains highly committed to cooperating with Pakistan in the field of education and research. The Austrian educational system is open and inclusive.”

The minister spoke very briefly about bilateral relations between the two countries and said Pakistan was also looking forward to enhancing its ties with Austria in all areas. Dinner with homemade Hungarian specialties was served keeping up the tradition established many years ago and since there was plenty of space and seating, guests who stayed on helped themselves and enjoyed the food as well as the company till it was time to go home.