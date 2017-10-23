14 POs arrested

LAHORE :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 72 criminals, including 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) and three robbers. PHP 93-NB Post arrested two robbers and seized a pistol from their possession. Jamkey Cheema PHP Post arrested a robber. PHP team arrested 14 proclaim offenders and 59 other accused and seized 557 litre liquor, 7,295 gram charas, 25 pistols, four guns and 159 bullets from their possession. PHP reunited four children; M Sabir, Sumera, Mania Ramazan and Himiat Ullah, with their parents.